Contrasts stark in contentious Redondo Beach mayora s race

The last time Redondo Beach voters chose a new mayor in 2013, the four-way race and a subsequent runoff were relatively friendly for a city known for its impassioned politics. But with tensions at a boiling point over a $400 million overhaul of the waterfront - and a ballot measure aimed at derailing it - this year's contest has been contentious from the start.

