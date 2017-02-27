Contrasts stark in contentious Redondo Beach mayora s race
The last time Redondo Beach voters chose a new mayor in 2013, the four-way race and a subsequent runoff were relatively friendly for a city known for its impassioned politics. But with tensions at a boiling point over a $400 million overhaul of the waterfront - and a ballot measure aimed at derailing it - this year's contest has been contentious from the start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Raj Chanani
|156
|Review: Panda Express
|Mon
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|Mon
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|Mon
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
|Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Mon
|Kentucky Fried Ch...
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Kirana
|38
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC