Contrasts stark in contentious Redond...

Contrasts stark in contentious Redondo Beach mayora s race

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The last time Redondo Beach voters chose a new mayor in 2013, the four-way race and a subsequent runoff were relatively friendly for a city known for its impassioned politics. But with tensions at a boiling point over a $400 million overhaul of the waterfront - and a ballot measure aimed at derailing it - this year's contest has been contentious from the start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 5 hr Raj Chanani 156
Review: Panda Express Mon Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Mon Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Mon Radisson LAX Airport 1
Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 19
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Mon Kentucky Fried Ch... 1
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Feb 14 Kirana 38
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC