Bring on the lawyers: Redondo Beach rejects deal with Legado for 115 units on PCH

Setting the stage for a court battle that could cost the city millions of dollars, Redondo Beach has rejected a deal with the developer behind a contentious mixed-use project at Palos Verdes Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway. In a 3-2 vote, the council on Tuesday walked away from an agreement with Legado Redondo that would have reduced the project's initial size from 180 units to 115 but didn't have the teeth leaders said was necessary to redevelop the languishing Palos Verdes Inn, which caught fire in 2015 and has sat empty since.

