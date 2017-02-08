Breakfast and lunch served with old school charm at Wildflower Caf in Redondo Beach
Wildflower Café is one of the calmest, easiest, most soothing restaurants to go to in the South Bay, for breakfast and lunch. Or at least it is, if you remember that they don't take credit cards, meaning you've got to bring along enough cash to pay for the meal - something we seem to be doing less and less these days.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F...
|12 hr
|@Real Kelly
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Susan
|70
|Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Gypsy
|4
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Feb 5
|Bad Montgomery
|38
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
