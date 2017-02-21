8 hopefuls tangle for three City Coun...

8 hopefuls tangle for three City Council seats in divided Redondo Beach

Saturday Feb 18

In a city divided along political fault lines on several contentious development issues, a field of eight candidates is vying for three seats on the Redondo Beach City Council in the March 7 election. And, like the activists and residents who make their voices heard in the city, the candidates reflect both sides of those issues, with a few falling somewhere in between.

