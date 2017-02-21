2 killed in freeway crash in New Mexico during dust storm
Authorities say a California woman and a Florida woman have been killed in a New Mexico freeway crash during a dust storm. New Mexico State Police on Friday identified the two victims as 64-year-old Gail Boulanger of Redondo Beach, California and 83-year-old Helen Mitchner of Spring Hill, Florida.
