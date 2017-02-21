2 killed in freeway crash in New Mexi...

2 killed in freeway crash in New Mexico during dust storm

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Authorities say a California woman and a Florida woman have been killed in a New Mexico freeway crash during a dust storm. New Mexico State Police on Friday identified the two victims as 64-year-old Gail Boulanger of Redondo Beach, California and 83-year-old Helen Mitchner of Spring Hill, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 33 min Criminal Record 6
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 2 hr Human 88
maxine waters is off her rocker Thu eastboundanddown 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08) Feb 18 laili 23
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Feb 17 Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 69
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC