Whata s next for the vacant Haggen store in north Redondo Beach?
Haggen Market property on Artesia Blvd. in Redondo Beach has sat idle for a year. Photo by Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze/SCNG/01-27-17 It's been well over a year since seven short-lived Haggen supermarkets shuttered in the South Bay - just a handful of the dozens of locations throughout Southern California that fell victim to the chain's bankruptcy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|Truth B Told
|37
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|Truth B Told
|4
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC