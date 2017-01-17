Want to join a womena s march away from downtown LA? Redondo Beach is the place for you
For those families looking for an anti-Trump march a bit more intimate than the Women's March in Los Angeles, women in Redondo Beach have organized their own march in solidarity. Two moms, Jenniffer Moore and Shawna Campbell, helped to organize a smaller version of the march scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
