South Bay residents begin cleanup aft...

South Bay residents begin cleanup after record storm

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Heavy weekend rain caused a retaining wall at the rear of new construction on Vanderbilt Lane in Redondo Beach to collapse crushing a car in the process.Photo by Robert Casillas, Daily Breeze/SCNG South Bay and Harbor Area communities today were digging out, mopping up and repairing damage from the record-breaking rain deluge that slammed the area Sunday. Workers spent the morning cleaning up mud and debris that flowed into the Skyline Mobile Home Park in Torrance and nearby Lomita neighborhoods during the weekend downpour, which dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 2 hr ERICAH 65
Review: Inglewood Lanes Thu Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Thu Inglewood Lanes 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Wed Sopr 7
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 17 Casper 20
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Jan 9 Dudley 37
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec '16 concerned res 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 27 at 8:24PM PST

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC