Retired Redondo Beach police captain given Key to City

Wednesday Jan 4

After 28 years of service, the City of Redondo Beach bid farewell to Police Captain Tom Krafick as Mayor Steve Aspel presented Krafick with the Key to the City at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. "I don't feel like I should be going home as the old guy, but the city is in great hands now," Krafick said.

