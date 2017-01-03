Retired Redondo Beach police captain given Key to City
After 28 years of service, the City of Redondo Beach bid farewell to Police Captain Tom Krafick as Mayor Steve Aspel presented Krafick with the Key to the City at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. "I don't feel like I should be going home as the old guy, but the city is in great hands now," Krafick said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Raj
|64
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Rolf
|36
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|Jan 5
|lwndl
|22
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|5
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC