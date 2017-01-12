Republique Wine Master Taylor Parsons Prepares For His Second Act
It's now official that one of Los Angeles' best wine leads, Taylor Parsons, is no longer pouring at Republique. The affable beverage director and all-around wine guru stepped away from the La Brea restaurant several days ago, leaving in charge the endlessly capable Maria Garcia , a 33 year old hometown hero from Whittier.
