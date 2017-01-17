Redondo Beach residents needed for Me...

Redondo Beach residents needed for Measure Q bond oversight committee

The Redondo Beach Unified School District needs volunteers to fill four openings on the citizens oversight committee that monitors spending under Measure Q, a $63 million bond measure approved by voters in 2012 to pay for technology and energy improvements. Interested residents are encouraged to download an application from the school district's website and submit it by Feb. 28 to Janet Redella, assistant superintendent of administrative services.

