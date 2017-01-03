Redondo Beach crews patch sinkhole th...

Redondo Beach crews patch sinkhole that prompted street closure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The recent deluge of rain has stressed 50-year-old storm drains in Redondo Beach, causing a street closure on Ford Avenue and Dixon Street. The problem was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Ford Avenue at Dixon Street, said Mike Klein, deputy director of public works in Redondo Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) 4 hr Dudley 37
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Sun CA Consumer Affai... 5
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Sun CA Consumer Affai... 9
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Sun Raj 64
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Sat Keeplooking5 19
Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09) Jan 5 lwndl 22
Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14) Jan 2 Musikologist 5
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 09 at 1:48PM PST

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC