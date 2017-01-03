Redondo Beach crews patch sinkhole that prompted street closure
The recent deluge of rain has stressed 50-year-old storm drains in Redondo Beach, causing a street closure on Ford Avenue and Dixon Street. The problem was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Ford Avenue at Dixon Street, said Mike Klein, deputy director of public works in Redondo Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|37
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Sun
|CA Consumer Affai...
|5
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Sun
|CA Consumer Affai...
|9
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Raj
|64
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|Jan 5
|lwndl
|22
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC