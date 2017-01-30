Multivehicle collision blocks lanes o...

Multivehicle collision blocks lanes on 405 Freeway in Redondo Beach

Thursday Jan 26

A multivehicle collision the 405 Freeway in Redondo Beach late Thursday afternoon blocked several northbound lanes of traffic at Inglewood Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP and fire units responded to the crash just after 4 p.m., said CHP Officer Michelle Bond, but no information about injuries was available.

