Multivehicle collision blocks lanes on 405 Freeway in Redondo Beach
A multivehicle collision the 405 Freeway in Redondo Beach late Thursday afternoon blocked several northbound lanes of traffic at Inglewood Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP and fire units responded to the crash just after 4 p.m., said CHP Officer Michelle Bond, but no information about injuries was available.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Casper
|20
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Dudley
|37
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec '16
|concerned res
|1
