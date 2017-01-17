Havena t had enough rain? Morea s on ...

Havena t had enough rain? Morea s on the way in LA

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The monster storm that pummeled Northern California over the past few days was less fierce Monday morning in Southern California. Nonetheless, the early-morning rains produced some minor flooding, snarled traffic and caused some freeway accidents.

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 17 at 1:50PM PST

Redondo Beach, CA

