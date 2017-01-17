Havena t had enough rain? Morea s on the way in LA
The monster storm that pummeled Northern California over the past few days was less fierce Monday morning in Southern California. Nonetheless, the early-morning rains produced some minor flooding, snarled traffic and caused some freeway accidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Dudley
|6
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|Jan 13
|Pearl
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Vania Regino
|63
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 10
|Idelia
|58
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Dudley
|37
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Jan 8
|CA Consumer Affai...
|5
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|CA Consumer Affai...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC