For seafood, Blue Salt Fish Grill has the Redondo Beach waterfront covered
Most any night of the week, the Artesia Plaza on Artesia Boulevard in Redondo Beach has one of the busiest parking lots in town. That's because it's blessed with an exceptionally lively assortment of fast-casual eateries, all of which are busy all of the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|14 hr
|lwndl
|22
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|5
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec '16
|concerned res
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC