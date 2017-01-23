Desalination is no longer a pipe drea...

Desalination is no longer a pipe dream in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Whittier Daily News

West Basin Municipal Water District test desalination plant in Redondo Beach. WBMWD water resources engineer Diane Gatza explains micro-filtration and reverse osmosis technologies used at test facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 3 hr Inglewood Lanes 14
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 17 Casper 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Jan 16 Dudley 6
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Jan 13 Vania Regino 63
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Jan 9 Dudley 37
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Jan 8 CA Consumer Affai... 5
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 24 at 8:09PM PST

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,224,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC