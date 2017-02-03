Dead newborn gray whale washes ashore in Redondo Beach

The carcass of a newborn gray whale washed ashore at Redondo Beach on Tuesday afternoon, catching the attention of lifeguards as it floated listlessly in the surf near Avenue C. Los Angeles County lifeguard rescue boats towed the 12-foot-long baby out to sea at about 4 p.m., according to lifeguard Capt. Eric Howell.

