AXIM Biotech: Building a Lower Cost P...

AXIM Biotech: Building a Lower Cost Portfolio of Cannabinoid Therapeutics -- SECFilings.com

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: World News Report

The company has also developed a robust clinical pipeline targeting other conditions in various stages of clinical development. Last quarter, the company spent less than $90,000 on research and development, according to its 10-Q filing, which amounts to about $360,000 on an annualized basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Sun Broesler 68
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Jan 25 Sopr 7
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 17 Casper 20
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Jan 9 Dudley 37
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec '16 concerned res 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,556 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC