Army of volunteers needed to count South Bay, Harbor homeless

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The Daily Breeze

If you have comfortable shoes, like to stay up late and want to make a difference in your community, this month's annual Los Angeles County homeless count is for you. Volunteers are sought to help with this year's massive count of the homeless set to play out on three nights: Jan. 24, 25 and 26. An army of volunteers - 7,500 signed up last year - will fan out to count the homeless living on the streets to provide much-needed data for planning and allocating resources matched to specific communities.

