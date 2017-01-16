3-D Theatricals' Once on this Island ...

3-D Theatricals' Once on this Island to Sail to Redondo Beach and Cerritos Pac

Monday Jan 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

From the creators of Broadway's RAGTIME and SEUSSICAL, 3-D Theatricals will present the eight-time Tony nominated ONCE ON THIS ISLAND. As is the hallmark of 3-D Theatricals, their own spin on Broadway shows will be in full-play when this glorious, Caribbean-infused family musical of enormous heart and magical wisdom opens at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center February 10 - 19; and the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts February 24 - March 5, 2107.

