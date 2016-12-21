WWE Wrestler Chyna Died From Mix of A...

WWE Wrestler Chyna Died From Mix of Alcohol and Drugs, Autopsy Confirms

Former WWE star Chyna died on April 20 due to a combined effect of alcohol and drugs, ET confirms. The official autopsy report obtained by ET states that Laurer had several substances in her system at the time of her death, including Ethanol, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Nordiazepam, Temazepam, Zolpidem, and Marijuana.

