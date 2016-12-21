Whale watching: How to watch, where to watch and what you can expect to pay
The Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises invite the media to look for migrating whales, dolphins and other marine mammals sighted in local waters during the 2014 whale-watching season in this file photo. With whale-watching season in full swing in Southern California, here's a guide on how to watch, where to watch and what you can expect to pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Dec 1
|BGnLA1
|18
|Adopt-a-family for Christmas (Dec '08)
|Dec 1
|djmillar1
|56
|Kanye West cancels tour after bizarre rants, sh...
|Nov 30
|Dudley
|63
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC