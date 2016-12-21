Whale watching: How to watch, where to watch and what you can expect to pay

The Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises invite the media to look for migrating whales, dolphins and other marine mammals sighted in local waters during the 2014 whale-watching season in this file photo. With whale-watching season in full swing in Southern California, here's a guide on how to watch, where to watch and what you can expect to pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.