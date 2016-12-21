Thieves take cash, toys for sick chil...

Thieves take cash, toys for sick children from Redondo Beach restauraunt

For the past three weeks, Malibu Fish Grill in Redondo Beach has been giving patrons free tacos in exchange for unwrapped toys that were supposed to be sent to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles just in time for Christmas. By Tuesday night, about 40 toys were stacked inside the restaurant at 725 N. Pacific Coast Highway, ready to be loaded in a car and taken to the hospital.

