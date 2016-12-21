Redondo Beacha s Sea Level takes new American dining to the next level
With the opening of the Redondo Beach sibling of Manhattan Beach's Shade Hotel, Michael Zislis and friends have given the city of Redondo Beach - and the whole South Bay - a wonderful holiday gift. Which is … a destination to which we can take out-of-towners, fleeing from the snow and ice, to ask them: “This is Southern California - how can you leave?” Grab a table on the spacious outdoor patio at Sea Level, the hotel's restaurant, and you'll see what I mean.
