Redondo Beach Police chase leads to shooting in San Pedro; suspect injured

A man was transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting after leading Redondo Beach Police on a vehicle chase to San Pedro. According to LAPD and RBPD reports, the pursuit began at the Redondo Pier, following a traffic violation, around 6 p.m. The chase continued into San Pedro, the suspect's truck, a Ford F-150, and another vehicle collided at Gaffney Street and Summerland Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.