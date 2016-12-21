Redondo Beach Girl Scouts need coats, jackets for LA Mission drive
Girl Scouts will be collecting gently used coats, jackets, blankets, gloves and scarves in Redondo Beach this weekend to benefit the Los Angeles Mission.
