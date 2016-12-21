Redondo Beach delays vote on CenterCal waterfront lease

Redondo Beach is extending lease negotiations with the developer behind a major makeover of the city's waterfront after details of the agreement raised eyebrows last week . On Tuesday, the City Council decided to delay a vote on the 99-year lease until its Jan. 17 meeting, giving both parties time to iron out wrinkles that took residents by surprise - including a provision that would make the southern half of the project optional.

