Redondo Beach Councilman Steve Sammarco steps aside, leaves District 4 open
Choking back tears, Councilman Steve Sammarco announced at Tuesday's Redondo Beach City Council meeting that he would not run for reelection during the upcoming March 2017 municipal election. "Campaigning can be backbreaking work; I know that all too well," Sammarco said.
