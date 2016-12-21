Redondo Beach Council sets framework for Artesia renewal
The Redondo Beach City Council has taken formal steps to revitalize the Artesia Boulevard corridor, asking that City Manager Joe Hoefgen consider forming an advisory committee to focus on economic renewal along the foundering 1.5 mile stretch. "There's been a lot of focusing on the Artesia Corridor lately," said Councilman Steve Sammarco.
