Man who was shot by Redondo police is charged with assaulting an officer
A 36-year-old man who was shot after leading Redondo Beach police officers on a chase that spilled into Los Angeles has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, prosecutors said Tuesday. Thomas Dallaire of Walnut is accused of driving his car at an officer shortly before he was shot Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
