Man who was shot by Redondo police is...

Man who was shot by Redondo police is charged with assaulting an officer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Los Angeles Times

A 36-year-old man who was shot after leading Redondo Beach police officers on a chase that spilled into Los Angeles has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, prosecutors said Tuesday. Thomas Dallaire of Walnut is accused of driving his car at an officer shortly before he was shot Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Dec 11 meshelle 59
News Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ... Dec 10 GTA 1
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec 4 concerned res 1
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Dec 1 BGnLA1 18
News Adopt-a-family for Christmas (Dec '08) Dec 1 djmillar1 56
News Kanye West cancels tour after bizarre rants, sh... Nov 30 Dudley 63
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at December 22 at 3:43PM PST

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC