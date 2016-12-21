Legado will propose smaller project in south Redondo Beach
The developer trying to build a contentious mixed-use project at the former Bristol Farms site in south Redondo Beach is putting its lawsuit against the city on hold to apply for a smaller project. Legado Redondo has agreed to submit plans for a 115-unit project with 21,539 square feet of commercial space, City Attorney Mike Webb announced at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
