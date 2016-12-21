Kissa s Gene Simmons rocks fans, hawks food in Rancho Cucamonga at Rock & Brews
Gene Simmons makes an appearance at the recently opened Rock & Brews in Rancho Cucamonga. RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Kiss frontman Gene Simmons paid a visit to Rock & Brews restaurant here on Monday night where he took time to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans.
