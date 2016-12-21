Kim Kardashian Leaves Her Home to Give Two Special Boys Their ''First Kiss''
The reality star has been laying low since her Paris robbery in October, but she left her house to visit her makeup artist and close friend Joyce Bonelli after she welcomed twin boys into the world earlier this week. Kim has stayed out of the public eye for the most part as she recovers from the robbery, and after Kanye West 's hospitalization from exhaustion last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Musikologist
|5
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC