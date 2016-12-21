In "I, Daniel Blake", the most valuable parts of life cannot be monetized [Movie Review]
The risks to conglomerates who acquire popular, family-owned businesses was dramatically illustrated in 2016 with the sales of Redondo Beach-based Body Glove and Manhattan Beach-based Shorewood Realtors. New high end hotels and grocery markets reflected the beach cities growing wealth.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|16 hr
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Mon
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
