Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach pass school bonds
Everyday, Don Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. He had been out there for as long as I could remember, at least 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|19 hr
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Mon
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC