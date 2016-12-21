Ex-fiancee of former UCLA lineman injured in Redondo Beach crash says caring for him took a toll

The former fiancee of a onetime UCLA offensive lineman who lost part of his left leg in a 2012 motorcycle accident in Redondo Beach testified Thursday that the pressures of being his caretaker eventually prompted her to call off their wedding plans. “It just became too much,” said Kelli Tennant, who was engaged to Amir “Nick” Ekbatani.

