El Torito, Acapulco owner Real Mex cl...

El Torito, Acapulco owner Real Mex closes 6 restaurants as it negotiates a major acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Breeze

At the time, the nation's largest Mexican casual dining company reduced its debt by 50 percent in a sale valued at $129 million. Then CEO David Goronkin set out to differentiate the images of Chevys, El Torito and Acapulco, whose branding had become blurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson 16 hr Jay 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 16 hr ashleym22 60
Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10) Mon DonDroga 52
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
News Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ... Dec 10 GTA 1
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec 4 concerned res 1
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC