Beer Bros: Liquid Sunshine show brings art to King Harbor Brewing Co.
King Harbor Brewing Company is holding its second annual Liquid Sunshine Art Show on Saturday. Local artist Chelsea Tedesco, who's been working over seven years with My Beating HeART, a local live painting show, organized a unique show composed of her friends and fellow local artists.
