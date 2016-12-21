Beach 2016: Stage set for Redondo's E...

Beach 2016: Stage set for Redondo's Election Ballot Battle Royale

Redondo Beach District 1 councilman Jeff Ginsburg resigns at the June 28 meeting of the Redondo Beach City Council. Photo by David Mendez The June resignation of Redondo Beach District 1's City Councilman Jeff Ginsburg was a surprise to all, but it was hardly the first shot fired towards the 2017 election season.

