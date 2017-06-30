Teen Arrested For DUII After Crash
An 18-year-old Redmond woman was allegedly driving under the influence when she crashed into a fence just west of Redmond, injuring two passengers. Deschutes County Sheriff's investigators say Jaime Vasquez was southbound on Helmholtz, Saturday morning, when she lost control on a corner, hit two street signs and drove through a fence.
