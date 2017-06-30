Teen Arrested For DUII After Crash

Teen Arrested For DUII After Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

An 18-year-old Redmond woman was allegedly driving under the influence when she crashed into a fence just west of Redmond, injuring two passengers. Deschutes County Sheriff's investigators say Jaime Vasquez was southbound on Helmholtz, Saturday morning, when she lost control on a corner, hit two street signs and drove through a fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Jun 16 Wish bone 84
News More May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May '17 NationalEclipseCom 1
Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16) Apr '17 Matthew 2
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Apr '17 Tyne 252
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr '17 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar '17 Jamie77 3
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Deschutes County was issued at July 06 at 9:59AM PDT

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC