Single-Vehicle Redmond Crash Leaves One Dead

Monday Jul 3

A 35-year-old Redmond woman was killed in an early morning crash, Sunday, west of Redmond. According to Oregon State Police, Angela Sousa was westbound on Highway 126, just after 1 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve.

