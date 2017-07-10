Lawmakers spend holiday working on lo...

Lawmakers spend holiday working on logjam of bills

Tuesday Jul 4

Tuesday was Independence Day - except for the 30 men and women of the Oregon State Senate, who will have to wait a few days to do any "pursuit of happiness." Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, called the very rare holiday session to work on the logjam of legislation that has to be cleared before the July 10 deadline to adjourn.

