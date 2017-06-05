Wildfire Dispatch Center Opens In Red...

Wildfire Dispatch Center Opens In Redmond

Friday Jun 2 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

State and federal forestry officials cut the ribbon on the new Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch center, Thursday morning. Speakers at the ceremony noted how the new facility next to the Redmond Airport is dramatically larger and more efficient than the previous COID center in Prineville.

