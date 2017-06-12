Two Oregon brewery closures: Juniper Brewing, Plough Monday
With over 5,300 breweries currently active in the United States , it's unfortunate but a fact of business that not all of them will be successful. Official word came down this month that two of Oregon's smaller breweries, Juniper Brewing of Redmond and Plough Monday Organic Brewing of Veneta, are closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brew Site.
Add your comments below
Redmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Jun 8
|another victim
|83
|More
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC