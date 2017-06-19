Three Central Oregonians Killed In We...

Three Central Oregonians Killed In Weekend Crashes

Monday Jun 19 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Three Central Oregonians were killed in two separate weekend crashes. According to State Police, a Redmond couple was westbound on Highway 22 in Marion County, Saturday evening, when the driver, 84-year-old William Bodden, crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on .

