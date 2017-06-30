St. Charles scrapping scribes in prim...

St. Charles scrapping scribes in primary care

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Bend Bulletin

ORIG 06/17/17 Orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Verheyden checks patient Kathy Dyck's shoulder as medical scribe Brandon Georges takes notes nearby at The Center in Bend June 19th, 2017. - Bulletin ORIG 06/17/17 Orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Verheyden checks patient Kathy Dyck's shoulder as medical scribe Brandon Georges takes notes nearby at The Center in Bend June 19th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Jun 16 Wish bone 84
News More May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May '17 NationalEclipseCom 1
Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16) Apr '17 Matthew 2
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Apr '17 Tyne 252
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr '17 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar '17 Jamie77 3
See all Redmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redmond Forum Now

Redmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Redmond, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC