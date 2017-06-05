Retired Bend attorney suspended from bar
Retired Bend attorney Jonathan Basham has received a one-year suspension from the Oregon State Bar for using confidential information against a former client, according to bar. Basham's suspension began April 25, bar records show, after it found allegations of misconduct to be substantiated.
