Retired Bend attorney suspended from bar

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Bend Bulletin

Retired Bend attorney Jonathan Basham has received a one-year suspension from the Oregon State Bar for using confidential information against a former client, according to bar. Basham's suspension began April 25, bar records show, after it found allegations of misconduct to be substantiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.

