North Idaho coach Russell Grove wins PNW Pga's Oregon Open Invitational - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST

North Idaho coach Russell Grove wins PNW Pga's Oregon Open Invitational

Thursday Jun 15

Russell Grove, shown in 2013 when he won the Lilac City Invitational, captured the Oregon Open Invitational with a three-round total of 13-under 203. PGA Professional Russell Grove of North Idaho College won the Oregon Open Invitational by six strokes at 13-under 203 at Juniper GC in Redmond, Oregon on Thursday.

