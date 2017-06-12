No plea for Redmond couple accused of...

No plea for Redmond couple accused of daughter's murder

A Redmond couple charged with murdering their 5-year-old daughter by withholding food appeared in court Monday for the first time in two months, when they were arraigned following a grand jury indictment. Estevan Garcia and his wife Sacora Horn-Garcia appeared jointly via video from the Deschutes County jail.

