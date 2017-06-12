Medline ReNewal relies on Redmond workforce to compete

Workers clean surgical compression sleeves at Medline ReNewal's new facility in Redmond on June 6. - Bulletin Workers clean surgical compression sleeves at Medline ReNewal's new facility in Redmond on June 6. Medline ReNewal Vice President of Operations Steve Bettis leads a tour of the new facility in Redmond on June 6. - Bulletin Medline ReNewal Vice President of Operations Steve Bettis leads a tour of the new facility in Redmond on June 6. The company, based in Mundelein, Illinois, is settling into a newly built, $12 million office and manufacturing facility in Redmond's Desert Rise industrial park, where it employs about 165 people, most of whom are involved in washing, sharpening and testing more than 1,000 different items, from compression sleeves to electronic surgical tools.

